LIKE NOT ARRESTING CRIMINALS, THIS HAS BEEN TRIED. IT HAS NEVER WORKED: Universal basic income payments: Big cities that have jumped into programs to give away money.

When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,

As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,

The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!



Rudyard Kipling