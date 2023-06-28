COUNTERING SOROS: This movement could retake control of prosecutors’ offices: Our country needs a group of conservative prosecutors who are bold. “George Gascon in Los Angeles, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, and dozens of other radical left DAs have similarly tragic track records. Chesa Boudin in San Francisco and Kim Gardner in St. Louis have already been booted out of office before the end of their terms. Far from acting independently of one another, all of these prosecutors are part of a cohesive national movement with a shared set of policy goals, including the elimination of cash bail, a drastic reduction in prison sentences, and a refusal to prosecute entire categories of crimes.”

To beat them at their own game, it’s necessary that people on the right start playing the game.