HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Ron DeSantis Goes For Jugular of Education Establishment, Sues To Halt “Unchecked Power” Of Federal-Enabled College Accreditators. “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is going after a big game in his latest battle over Florida and education. He is suing the Biden administration over the college accreditation system, which he rightfully calls unaccountable. . . . Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and other state officials argue in the lawsuit filed last week that Congress has ‘ceded unchecked power’ to the private accrediting agencies, violating the U.S. Constitution. They want a federal judge to permanently block the Education Department from enforcing accreditation-related provisions of the Higher Education Act. Currently, federal law requires that colleges and universities be accredited by an Education Department–recognized accreditor in order to receive federal student aid such as Pell Grants.”

Plus: “Whether you agree or disagree with what DeSantis is doing here, he deserves credit for getting involved in the issue of education, particularly higher education. The right ignored the issue for so long that the left completely took it over. More Republicans need to get involved.”

The full complaint is here.