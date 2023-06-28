EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday.

When asked a question about the situation in Russia and Putin’s future as the leader of the country given last weekend’s coup attempt, Biden responded that “it’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq, losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.” No, that’s not a typo. Yes, Biden confused “Iraq” with “Ukraine.” . . .

When another question was asked of Biden, this time about the whistleblower disclosures regarding Hunter Biden’s communications with foreign nationals, the president responded angrily and shouted at the reporter.

“How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message?” Biden was asked. “Were you sitting there? Were you involved?”

“No I wasn’t,” Biden snapped, his face twisting into a deeper-than-usual scowl before shouting “no!” again for extra defensive effect.