FIGHT THE POWER, STICK IT TO THE MAN: Court: NY Attorney General Attempt to Force Section 8 on Landlords Unconstitutional. “The challenged law forced landlords to consent to warrantless government searches of their property and business records. Ithaca’s Jason Fane prevails, calls ruling ‘a victory for the rights of small business owners and the civil liberties of every citizen.'”
