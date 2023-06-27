June 27, 2023

BYRON YORK: The stuff Hunter Biden didn’t get indicted for. “But there is a second IRS whistleblower whose testimony was also released last week. This whistleblower, who is anonymous, was the lead case agent for the Hunter Biden investigation. As such, he had a detailed, hands-on knowledge of the evidence in the case. He is the IRS agent who would have testified against Hunter Biden had any case against him gone to trial.”

Posted at 7:59 pm by Glenn Reynolds