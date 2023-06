CAN CONGRESS CONTROL LEVIATHAN? Not unless it quickly adopts the recommendations of two experts on the Administrative State from the Foundation for American Innovation. (FYI: Epoch was having technical difficulties this evening that may linger a bit. If so, please try again in a little while).

Another great read on the Administrative State is one I think Glenn has previously recommended, but it warrants another boost: “Is Administrative Law Unlawful?” by Prof. Philip Hamburger.