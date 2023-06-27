THIS IS EXACTLY WHY THEY INDICTED HIM, OF COURSE: Trump up 5, DeSantis down 10 in NH after indictment.
Democrats are desperate to run against Trump. But they felt that way in 2016, too.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHY THEY INDICTED HIM, OF COURSE: Trump up 5, DeSantis down 10 in NH after indictment.
Democrats are desperate to run against Trump. But they felt that way in 2016, too.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.