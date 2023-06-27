21ST CENTURY BIGOTRY: “No White Kids”— How Racial Politics Pollutes Pop Culture: Two dissident non-white filmmakers speak out about the entertainment industry in Canada and the U.S.
When I was working on an animated TV kids show that involved some live action footage of kids, I was forwarded some production documents and there was the casting call for one of the episodes and it had a note from the producers that said “no white kids.” . . .
While working on a children’s television show I was told to avoid vintage illustrations of hands that looked too white and male because the producers didn’t want to promote The Patriarchy.
These people need to be purged from their professions and replaced with non-bigots.