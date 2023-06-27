21ST CENTURY BIGOTRY: “No White Kids”— How Racial Politics Pollutes Pop Culture: Two dissident non-white filmmakers speak out about the entertainment industry in Canada and the U.S.

When I was working on an animated TV kids show that involved some live action footage of kids, I was forwarded some production documents and there was the casting call for one of the episodes and it had a note from the producers that said “no white kids.” . . .

While working on a children’s television show I was told to avoid vintage illustrations of hands that looked too white and male because the producers didn’t want to promote The Patriarchy.