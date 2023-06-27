FROM MY COLLEAGUE MAURICE STUCKE: What Can Policymakers Do About Algorithmic Collusion and Discrimination? “The concerns underlying algorithmic collusion and discrimination go beyond economic implications. Policymakers must recognize the broader risks associated with AI and algorithmic decision-making. These risks extend to the potential dehumanization and loss of human autonomy as AI assumes critical functions in society. . . . AI-dominated bureaucracies pose greater challenges when the decision-making becomes more opaque and less accountable. As AI assumes more critical functions, and as the factors considered in reaching that decision increase in complexity, it will be harder to decipher why the algorithm did what it did and obtain relief within the bureaucracy. As the AI-dominated bureaucracy becomes harder to avoid, it becomes more dehumanizing.”