EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected in U.S. “Health officials have recently detected five malaria cases in the United States, marking the first locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria to be diagnosed in the country in two decades. The handful of cases has prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a warning to health officials and the public about the disease.”

If only we had some economical way of killing mosquitoes in large numbers.