WELL, GOOD: Prolonged inflammation associated with long COVID restored to healthy levels within two years post-infection. “The long-term symptoms observed in some individuals post-COVID-19 are associated with a sustained systemic inflammation, according to researchers from the A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR ID Labs) in Singapore and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Their study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, demonstrates that the prolonged inflammation observed in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is restored to healthy levels within two years after the initial infection.”