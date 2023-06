EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: There are photos: RFK, Jr. is ripped and ready to debate that old man in the White House.

On the other hand, he’s still a nut: RFK Jr. Hosts Convicted Sex Predator on His Podcast To Praise Putin. It’s old home week: “Kennedy’s guest was Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector who served jail time in 2011 after exposing himself to a cop posing as a 15-year-old girl.”

To be fair, by UN standards that probably counts as chivalry.