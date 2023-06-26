GOOD: A cholesterol-lowering alternative to statins reduces deaths from heart disease, new study finds. “Bempedoic acid, which was approved in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration, is not as effective as statins, which are considered the gold standard in treating high cholesterol. However, many people stop or refuse to take statins because of possible side effects such as muscle pain, headaches, sleep problems and digestive problems.”
