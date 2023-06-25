JOHN HINDERAKER: Impeach Merrick Garland.

The corruption of the U.S. government is exemplified by the Biden administration. The corruption of the Biden administration is exemplified by its Department of Justice. And the corruption of the Department of Justice is presided over by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

But that isn’t the worst of it. Corruption of the Department of Justice goes to the heart of American democracy. It makes a mockery of the rule of law. It thumbs its nose at the Constitution. Corruption of some agencies might only a costly annoyance. Corruption of the Department of Justice threatens our republic.

We have written about the controversy that recently has engulfed Merrick Garland here and here. There is substantial reason to think that Garland has lied to Congress.

But that isn’t the half of it. Garland has been central to the weaponization of government–specifically, the Department of Justice–to attack the Democratic Party’s political enemies, and run interference on behalf of its well-connected members. Garland has swung into action against the Democratic Party’s foes even when they are just parents who express concern at school board meetings. This is intolerable.