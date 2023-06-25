HMM: Greek Conservatives Score Decisive Election Win. “The dominance of Greece’s conservatives is a sign of how Southern European countries are tilting to the right, a decade after the region’s financial crisis fueled the rise of left-leaning protest parties. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni won power at the head of a right-wing coalition last year. Spanish conservatives are polling well ahead of the incumbent center-left as parliamentary elections approach in late July.”

