WELL, GOOD: Iowa newspaper apologizes for racist attack on GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Nobody was sacked, the way columnists were for criticizing Obama daughters’ fashion choices, though, so I regard the apology as insincere.

Plus: “There was no policy or ‘ideas’ questioned in that cartoon. It was quite clear – beat up on the Indian-American Republican for running by tossing random words meant as slurs. Republican primary voters who are listening to Vivek are not the ones screaming slurs at him. That would be Democrats. They know it. We know it.”