SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! Emory renovates ‘Identity Spaces’ for ‘historically underrepresented groups’. “A ‘multi-million-dollar project’ is set to create new homes for the Asian Student Center, the Center for Women, Centro Latinx, the Emory Black Student Union and LGBT+ Life.”
