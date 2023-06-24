June 24, 2023

SO NOW THERE’S A DEAL?

I have questions, and I’m not the only one:

UPDATE: Now the Kremlin has weighed in. “The outlines of a deal that appeared to defuse a rapidly evolving Russian security crisis began to come into focus late Saturday, as the Kremlin announced that a Russian mercenary leader, who for nearly 24 hours led an armed uprising against the country’s military leadership, would flee to Belarus and his fighters would escape repercussions. The announcement capped one of the most tumultuous days in President Vladimir V. Putin’s more than 23-year rule in Russia and followed an apparent intervention by the leader of neighboring Belarus, who stepped in to negotiate a solution to the crisis directly with the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, who was leading the revolt.”

Well, better for Putin than having Prigozhin seize Moscow and declare himself Czar, but still not a good look, having your domestic problems negotiated by Belarus.

MORE: What The Hell Was That?

