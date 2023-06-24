HOW MUCH CAN YOU CARRY? How much ammo should you carry on a regular basis? That’s a darn good question. You’ll probably never need to use your carry gun. If you do, you’ll be very unlikely to need a reload. But how very unlikely is too unlikely for you? And, as he notes, the likelihoods change in the event of social unrest, etc.
