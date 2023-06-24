I HOPE THAT’S TRUE BECAUSE I ALMOST NEVER HAVE TROUBLE SLEEPING: Trouble Falling Asleep? That Could Mean You Have an Increased Risk of Stroke. “Individuals exhibiting insomnia-related signs like difficulties in falling asleep, maintaining sleep, or waking up too prematurely, may stand at a heightened risk of stroke, suggests a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The researchers additionally observed a substantially elevated risk amongst individuals below the age of 50. It’s important to note, however, that the study does not confirm a causal relationship between symptoms of insomnia and stroke, but rather it highlights a correlation between the two.”