HABEAS LAW IS A MESS, AND INNOCENCE SHOULD MATTER: A Troubling Supreme Court Habeas Decision. “The Supreme Court was wrong to deny relief to a man imprisoned for activity that Court’s own rulings indicate was not illegal – one who never had an opportunity to challenge his incarceration on that basis.”
