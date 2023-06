#JOURNALISM:

The same people who paid for the ProPublica smear on Alito (The Sandler Foundation) have given millions of dollars to the New Venture Fund who in turn has given $500,000 to Demand Justice whose board member, Elie Mystal, just wished death on a Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/NLTpBhZ6sC

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 21, 2023