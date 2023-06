K12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: RealClearInvestigations: Suddenly, School Choice: Its Rapid Post-Pandemic Expansion Sets Up a Big Pass/Fail Test for Education. “After public schools’ pandemic failures, eight states – including Arizona, Florida, and Indiana – are committing tax funds for educational alternatives for most any student, including those already in private schools and from wealthy families”

Money should follow kids, not buildings or bureaucracies.