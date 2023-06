THEY ALWAYS SHOW YOU WHO THEY’RE AFRAID OF: RFK Jr. slams media’s ‘frantic need to discredit me.’

Related: “The lockdown was the biggest shift in wealth in human history…. I don’t want the Democratic Party to be the party of fear and pharma and war and censorship.”

But the video is now unavailable.

Flashback: The rich and powerful thrived as the rest of us suffered in the year of lockdowns.