TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Former Wichita teacher headed to prison for sexually abusing 7th grade student.

Authorities have said Covel groomed and molested the then 13-year-old girl in her classroom at Mead Middle School, 2601 E. Skinner, during and after school and on at least one field trip. She also swapped nearly 10,000 Snapchat messages with the girl, whom she viewed as her lover, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court.

In one message, Covel appeared to guilt the girl for spending time with a boy, writing: “you spending time with him. Hugging him. Kissing him. Sending him stuff. Recess. Lunch. Classes. Forgetting about me. Wanting him. Not wanting me.” “I was 13. I didn’t deserve that,” the girl wrote in a statement read aloud in court Thursday. “I’ll never be the way I used to be.”