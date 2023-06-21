THE POWER OF ESTABLISHMENT GROUP THINK AND THE NEED FOR PEER APPROVAL: John Hinderaker: Why Aren’t Red States Red? “Is is possible to be redder than North Dakota? As my colleague Bill Walsh notes, that state has overwhelming Republican majorities: 84-12 in the North Dakota House, and 43-4–seriously!–in the Senate. So why are North Dakota conservatives so disappointed in the session that has just concluded?”