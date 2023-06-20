BUT WE’VE HAD 50 YEARS OF FEMINISM TO REMAKE SOCIETY: Researchers chart large rise in eating disorders and self-harm among teenage girls.
Related: Why the Mental Health of Liberal Girls Sank First and Fastest.
