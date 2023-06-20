TRUST THE EXPERTS: CDC Director knew COVID vax did not prevent infection. “This revelation comes via a FOIA request that, you can see, was redacted. Given that the email was in no way classified, the excuse for removing 90% of the content is a mystery. Perhaps the content was embarrassing? Who can say? Perhaps she included war plans against Iran or secret intelligence that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine.”
