June 20, 2023

TRUST THE EXPERTS: CDC Director knew COVID vax did not prevent infection. “This revelation comes via a FOIA request that, you can see, was redacted. Given that the email was in no way classified, the excuse for removing 90% of the content is a mystery. Perhaps the content was embarrassing? Who can say? Perhaps she included war plans against Iran or secret intelligence that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine.”

Posted at 7:09 pm by Glenn Reynolds