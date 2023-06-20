FEEL GOOD HEADLINE OF THE DAY: UN climate talks hit by bullying and harassment allegations.

Female delegates at UN climate talks allege they were bullied, abused and sexually harassed by male negotiators, casting a deeper shadow over this year’s COP28 summit. Delegates at the UN talks in Bonn this month told the Financial Times of several instances where female delegates faced intimidation or harassment from male counterparts, prompting a letter of protest from two dozen countries worried about abusive behaviour. . .

The allegations are a further blow for the UN climate talks, which will culminate at the end of this year at COP28 in the UAE, a petrostate.

One female negotiator from a G20 country said there was a “culture problem” when it came to the UN conferences, arguing they were marred by “a lot of toxic alpha male behaviour”. “It is very aggressive,” she added. “Men behave worse when they are at these conferences. It is like the wild wild west.”