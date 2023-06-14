NOT-AT-ALL-OVERDRAMATIC TEEN* ACTIVIST: Act now or face a climate-change “death sentence.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told the Bonn COP28 preparatory conference that humanity needed to act on the climate crisis now or face ‘the death sentence’ pic.twitter.com/XPiRGRMMDI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2023

And Greta means now, considering that on June 21st 2018, she predicted:

* Greta’s actually 20. “Greta Thunberg, you know the name. She’s a young lady, a girl, really. And she is the face of the climate movement. Except the thing is, she’s not actually that young anymore. I mean, listen, I wish I was just 20 like she is, but she is 20. That’s not a teenager anymore. It’s certainly not a girl. Although meeting her in person today reminded me of how physically small she is. And I don’t know if it’s a medical condition or just a particularly unique look, but she truly looks like someone who is 12 or 13.”