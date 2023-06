DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Danger in the Woods. “Mountain lions are not particularly tough creatures and can be dealt with using the hollowpoint ammunition and defensive-handgun calibers that one would use against human criminals. Grizzlies, black bear, and feral hogs are a good bit tougher due to strong muscles and big bones; a strong bullet that will give more penetration is indicated.”

Plus: “For goodness sake, DON’T PET THE BUFFALO!”