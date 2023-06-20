YEAH, WELL, THE WHOLE “VIRTUALLY NORMAL” THING FADED AWAY A LONG TIME AGO: Backlash: Support for same-sex relationships drop — among Republicans and Democrats.

Also, of course, the Democrats have been importing voters who are much more socially conservative than the average American. Republicans should greet immigrants at the border with leaflets explaining, in their own languages, that Democrats want to cut of their boys’ penises and their girls’ breasts. It would be fun just for the reaction. But word gets around anyway.