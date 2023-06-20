YES, THEY REALLY ARE THAT STUPID: ABC host shocked by post-Trump indictment poll showing ‘statistical tie’: ‘What does that say about Biden?’

I have bad news for them: It’s not even. Those polls all are designed to favor Biden. Trump is way ahead. As to why? Well, sure, Biden is a zombie. But every time you openly and clearly go after Trump for things that Biden and Hilary did worse and more obviously while exonerating your darlings? The more we go mule, stick our toes in the mud and go “We will vote for dead Trump over living Biden, if you kill him.” Also no. Also effe you. Also, these are our middle fingers.