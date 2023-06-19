WELL, YES: Fatherhood is under attack on campus.. “These efforts are part of a broader attack on the traditional family, at a time when the American family is already in an advanced state of decay. By cautioning against using gender-specific words for parents, universities are following implicit guidance from the government.”
