DC AS LAND OF THE LIVING DEAD: There are more than 1,100 federal agencies and programs being funded for decades after their legislative authorizations expired. They’re called Zombies. So why are House Republicans not lining up to co-sponsor the “Unauthorized Spending Act” introduced by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee? I quote a guy who knows the answer to that question.
