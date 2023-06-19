June 19, 2023

CHINA INTEL’S U.S. ‘SERVICE CENTERS’ EXPOSED: Would you be surprised to learn that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department (UFWD) operates seven “service centers” within the borders of the United States? Read that again, then ask your senators and representative what they are going to do about it.

Posted at 2:23 pm by Mark Tapscott