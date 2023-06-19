LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED. Confused TikTok Mom Asks for Help When Random Child Comes Over To Play With Her Kid.

I would like to add a few observations. First, parents have been bombarded by articles like “10 Tips for a Safe Sandbox Playdate.” They think every parenting act requires expert advice. Faced with a question, they immediately consult their phones for help.

Second, parenting has become such a landmine that instead of doing something hands-on and simple—like calling the other parent or walking the boy home—parents feel dicey about any interactions with kids who are not theirs.

Third, children’s lives have become so micromanaged that the idea of a kid being able to take care of himself for any stretch of time seems either miraculous or suspicious. We find ourselves marveling at the kind of super kid that can entertain himself—and also stay alive—for an entire afternoon and evening.

We have de-normalized and even criminalized the idea of kids being out and about on their own. That’s why I particularly appreciated a comment that read, “At least she didn’t call CPS.”