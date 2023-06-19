DON SURBER TO THE GUARDIAN: I GOT YOUR APOLOGY RIGHT HERE.

First, allow me to apologize for Hillary Clinton. She failed to looked presidential in that picture of Obama and Cabinet members ghoulishly watching the death of Osama bin Laden. To avoid the picture costing her the presidency in 2016. Obama bombed the hell out of Libya, which killed Ghadaffy, which led to a civil war, which led to refugees fleeing, which Syrian refugees now want to do.

But the bombing allowed her to cackle, “We came, we saw, he died,” as are hundreds of thousands of his people.