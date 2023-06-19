AUTHENTIC AMERICAN BLACKNESS:

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, is the son of a white woman from Kansas who gave birth to him in Hawaii. Afterward, he moved to Indonesia, returned to Hawaii, and attended a prestigious private school.

Barack Obama has decided to call out Senator Tim Scott for dismissing America as a racist nation. Tim Scott grew up in the heart of the Confederacy — Charleston, SC — and was raised in working-class poverty as the descendant of slaves and went to public schools.

Barack Obama is a descendant of Irish settlers on his mother’s side, and his father is from Kenya. Tim Scott is the descendant of slaves on both sides.

It is really notable that Obama and Scott are both from broken homes, but the one who got to travel the world and go to a private school in Hawaii wants to lecture the South Carolina descendant of slaves about race and opportunity in America.