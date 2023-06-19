TWO REALITIES JUNETEENTH MISSES: Whatever one thinks about making Juneteenth a federal holiday, the reality is there is more slavery in the world today than there was in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Texas. More slavery of the physical sort and more of the inner sort as well.
