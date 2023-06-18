XI. XI IS IN CHARGE. BUT SOME VAGUELY SANE MEMBERS OF THE ADMINISTRATION STILL TRY TO THWART IT: New Report Raises Question of Who Is Really in Charge of the Biden Admin .
I’m sure that upsets the big guy.
XI. XI IS IN CHARGE. BUT SOME VAGUELY SANE MEMBERS OF THE ADMINISTRATION STILL TRY TO THWART IT: New Report Raises Question of Who Is Really in Charge of the Biden Admin .
I’m sure that upsets the big guy.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.