YOU HEARD IT. THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE PARTY OF LIVING CORPSES: Sheldon Whitehouse: Dianne Feinstein Should Not Resign No Matter What Because We Need Judges Confirmed.
The zombie apocalypse has started. In a partisan way.
