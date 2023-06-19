FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! “The man is refusing to debate because he stands so firmly on SCIENCE. Isn’t it funny that he bandies about a slur like ‘coalition with neofascist leanings?’ Don’t you have to at least act as though you’re devoted to truth and reason if you want to win on the ground that you’re the scientist?“
