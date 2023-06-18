ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE: Every essential ingredient for life exists on an ocean moon in our solar system.
Okay, actually it’s not Europa this time.
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE: Every essential ingredient for life exists on an ocean moon in our solar system.
Okay, actually it’s not Europa this time.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.