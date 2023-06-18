GUESS WHO’S MORE LIKELY TO LOOK HAPPY AND ATTRACTIVE: Scientists use deep learning algorithms to predict political ideology based on facial characteristics. “A new study in Denmark used machine learning techniques on photographs of faces of Danish politicians to predict whether their political ideology is left- or right-wing. The accuracy of predictions was 61%. Faces of right-wing politicians were more likely to have happy and less likely to have neutral facial expressions. Women with attractive faces were more likely to be right-wing, while women whose faces showed contempt were more likely to be left-wing. The study was published in Scientific Reports.”

The original paper, courtesy of Nature, is here. But what to make of this? “Higher right-wing attractiveness scores were also observed among young (male) adults in the general population, though not among pundits.”