THAT WORLD IS KNOWN AS “PARADISE:”

The basic premise of the multiverse, at least as expressed in various movie and television projects over the last decade, is that there are an essentially infinite number of branching realities, each defined by a different set of choices and coincidences. Every branch and tributary of reality captures one specific set of choices and possibilities, but the multiverse, as a whole, captures all possible choices and realities. The multiverse is an infinitude where every choice is made and every reality, no matter how absurd, exists.

Which means that somewhere in the vastness of the multiverse, there is a world in which everything is exactly like our own—except that there is no such thing as a cinematic multiverse.