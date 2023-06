THEY CAN’T RESTART A BUG PANIC. SO THEY ARE GOING TO COOK UP A WORLD WAR FOR EARLY 2024, JUST TO STEAL ELECTIONS AND GET AWAY WITH STEALING TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS: US deploys fighter jets to Middle East in response to Russia.

I’m sorry. I don’t mean to be Cassandra. But you do need to be aware of what’s coming, so you’re not suckerpunched.