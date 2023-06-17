THEY CAN’T HELP THEMSELVES: Biden White House Continues to Use Trump Slogan ‘MAGA’ in Potential Violation of Hatch Act.
Also, before I forget: Ultra Mega Maga Assemble!
THEY CAN’T HELP THEMSELVES: Biden White House Continues to Use Trump Slogan ‘MAGA’ in Potential Violation of Hatch Act.
Also, before I forget: Ultra Mega Maga Assemble!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.