PROF. ROBERT GEORGE IN THE ATLANTIC: TIME FOR INSTITUTIONAL NEUTRALITY. 50+ years ago, the University of Chicago adopted the “Kalven Report,” aimed at keeping the institution out of political struggles: “The University is the home and sponsor of critics; it is not itself the critic.” The amount of trouble potentially avoided by such rules is so immense that the fact that they are not widely adopted is itself a sign of something gone very wrong.
